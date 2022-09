Three Kerry areas have come up short in the annual coastal survey by business group IBAL, Irish Business Against Litter.

The survey of beaches and harbours has shown Dingle falling to littered status, while Ballybunion and Portmagee are both deemed ‘moderately littered’.

The survey covered 30 beaches and harbours across Ireland.

Advertisement

Conor Horgan spokesperson from Irish Business Against Litter says the slippage in standards is concerning.