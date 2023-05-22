Three in-person IDA visits to Kerry in all of last year

The IDA facilitated three in-person visits to Kerry last year for companies interested in coming to the county.

IDA Ireland is the state agency tasked with attracting foreign direct investment in Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, provided an update on the IDA’s activities in Kerry in response to a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Minister Coveney says IDA Ireland continues to engage with new and existing companies on promoting Ireland as a location for their business.

He added the IDA will continue to position Kerry for virtual and in-person site visits to prospective companies throughout 2023 and beyond.

Last year, there were three in-person visits to Kerry, and a further ten virtual visits by prospective companies.

There are currently 17 IDA client companies in Kerry, employing over 2,000 people.