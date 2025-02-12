Advertisement
News

Three Filipino men further remanded in custody on charges of conspiring to import drugs

Feb 12, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Three Filipino men further remanded in custody on charges of conspiring to import drugs
Share this article

Three Filipino men have been further remanded in custody, accused of conspiring to import drugs into Ireland.

They are three of the seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland worth more than €13,000, between January 11th and 13th this year.

The three Filipino men charged with this offence appeared in Tralee District Court this morning.

Advertisement

Last week, these three defendants appeared in Tralee District Court but were remanded to today’s date in their absence.

This is because no court-ordered Filipino translator turned up to court to interpret proceedings for the defendants, which was described by the men’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell as extremely unsatisfactory.

This week, two Filipino translators turned up in court, but only one was needed for all three accused men and she interpreted matters for all three.

Advertisement

They are 28-year-old Feljon Lao, charged with conspiring with one or more persons unknown to import drugs worth more than €13,000, as well as 36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo, charged with conspiring with each other, Mr Lao, and one other unnamed person.

The three men appeared in court this morning via video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book of evidence and formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited for the three accused men.

Advertisement

All three were remanded in continuing custody to next Wednesday, 19th February with the consent of their solicitor Mr O’Connell, when they and four other men accused of the same crime will appear again in Tralee District Court.

Judge David Waters certified that a Filipino interpreter be present in court next Wednesday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers
Advertisement
Cordal farmer has his last 100 bags of turf stolen
North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers
Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers
Cordal farmer has his last 100 bags of turf stolen
North Kerry man announced as Kerry Association of New York Person of the Year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus