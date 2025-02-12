Three Filipino men have been further remanded in custody, accused of conspiring to import drugs into Ireland.

They are three of the seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland worth more than €13,000, between January 11th and 13th this year.

The three Filipino men charged with this offence appeared in Tralee District Court this morning.

Last week, these three defendants appeared in Tralee District Court but were remanded to today’s date in their absence.

This is because no court-ordered Filipino translator turned up to court to interpret proceedings for the defendants, which was described by the men’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell as extremely unsatisfactory.

This week, two Filipino translators turned up in court, but only one was needed for all three accused men and she interpreted matters for all three.

They are 28-year-old Feljon Lao, charged with conspiring with one or more persons unknown to import drugs worth more than €13,000, as well as 36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo, charged with conspiring with each other, Mr Lao, and one other unnamed person.

The three men appeared in court this morning via video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book of evidence and formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited for the three accused men.

All three were remanded in continuing custody to next Wednesday, 19th February with the consent of their solicitor Mr O’Connell, when they and four other men accused of the same crime will appear again in Tralee District Court.

Judge David Waters certified that a Filipino interpreter be present in court next Wednesday.