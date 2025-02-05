Kerry solicitor criticises “extremely unsatisfactory” absence of court-ordered translator

A Kerry solicitor has branded the absence of a court-ordered Filipino translator for three of his clients as extremely unsatisfactory.

Killarney-based solicitor Pádraig O’Connell represents three of the seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland worth more than €13,000.

All seven were due to appear via video link from Cork Prison at Tralee District Court.

Four of the men are charged with conspiring with each other to import the drugs, which had a value greater than €13,000.

These are 31-year-old Ryan Watson with an address in Moodiesburn, Glasgow, 45-year-old Miljan Kuprivica of Bollin Drive Manchester, 40-year-old Gary Monks of Amulree Place, Glasgow, and 30-year-old Conor Costello of Madam’s Bank Road, Derry.

All four were remanded in continuing custody to 19th February for DPP directions.

Judge Waters asked Sergeant Chris Manton if there was any indication when the book of evidence may be ready; Sergeant Manton said it won’t be ready in two weeks, but gardaí are working on it full-time.

A fifth man, 28-year-old Feljon Lao, from the Philippines was charged with conspiring with one or more persons unknown in relation to the charge.

36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo, also both from the Philippines, are charged with conspiring with each other, with Feljon Lao, and one other unnamed person to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000.

When the three Filipino defendants were due to appear via video link, it emerged there was no Filipino translator in court, despite a court order for one to appear.

A translator for a different language from the same company stepped outside the courtroom to contact his colleagues, who told him they were sorry but they would not be available today.

Judge David Waters asked why they hadn’t made the court aware in advance, and the translator said his colleagues told him they had advised the court office.

Sergeant Manton said the investigating team told him the defendants had enough of a grasp of English to follow, but their solicitor Pádraig O’Connell disagreed.

Mr O’Connell said this was extremely unsatisfactory.

Judge Waters remanded these three men, in their absence, to 12 February, for DPP directions and ordered a Filipino interpreter be present on that date.