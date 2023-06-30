Three Dingle students representing Ireland at European entrepreneur event

Three Dingle students are representing Ireland at a European entrepreneur event next month.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne students, Cian Mac Gearailt, Padraig Ó Muircheartaigh, and Cathal Ó Fearghail won the Junior Achievement Ireland competition.

The three, who’ve recently completed Transition Year, developed a business called Daedalus Sports.

Advertisement

It manufactures sports pocket socks to hold gum shields, along with other gear.

The trio are off to Istanbul in Turkey shortly (July 11th to 14th) to Gen-e, Europe's largest entrepreneurship event, which Cian Mac Gearailt says includes a presentation in front of 6,000 people.