Three boil water notices removed in Kerry

Three boil water notices in Kerry have been removed with immediate effect.

The notices have been lifted for the Annascaul and Caragh Lake public water supplies, as well as the Dawros group water scheme.

A boil water notice remains in place for customers supplied by the Aughacasla public water supply.

The notices were issued on Tuesday, following inadequate disinfection because of power outages during Storm Barra.

Irish Water says businesses affected will receive a 40% rebate for the cost of water supply for the duration of the boil water notice, which will be automatically back dated to December 7th.