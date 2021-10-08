Three Bank of Ireland branches in Kerry closing today

Three Bank of Ireland branches in Kerry are closing today (October 8th).

Last March Bank of Ireland announced it was shutting 88 outlets in the Republic, and 15 in Northern Ireland. Branches in Castleisland, Killorglin and at the Munster Technological University are closing, while the Abbeyfeale BOI branch is also shutting its doors today.

Now Castleisland's nearest BOI branch will be in 17.5km away in Tralee; the Tralee branck is 1.6km from the MTU. The Killarney branch is the closest for Killorglin customers now, it's 20.9km away.

Advertisement

Abbeyfeale customers will have to travel to Listowel, which is 16.4km away, for their nearest BOI branch. Bank of Ireland says they've a new arrangement with An Post which means that customers with personal and business current accounts and demand deposit account can carry out a range of banking transactions at over 900 post offices across the country for no additional charge.

This partnership provides over the counter cash withdrawals and cash/cheque lodgements; BOI says it has longer weekday opening hours and Saturday opening.

Bank of Ireland says they've ensured the An Post partnership is fully available before any branches close and they've established a dedicated support line for over 65s and carers; it can be contacted on 1800 946 146 and is open 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.