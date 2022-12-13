Advertisement
Thousands set to travel through Kerry Airport over Christmas

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Thousands set to travel through Kerry Airport over Christmas
Thousands of passengers are set to travel through Kerry Airport over Christmas.

Ryanair will continue to operate flights to and from London, Manchester, Frankfurt Hahn, and Dublin, with three additional flights scheduled to and from Manchester.

Kerry Airport will stay open over the holiday season, only closing Christmas Day.

Passengers are advised to check their airlines for any schedule changes, in particular Christmas Eve, St Stephen’s Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Those travelling are also advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

 

