Thousands of euro worth of damage done to Killarney Christmas floats

It’ll cost thousands to repair Christmas floats in Killarney which were damaged during Storm Barra.

Some floats, which were to be used in Saturday’s Christmas in Killarney parade, were stored in a marquee on the grounds of Fitzgerald Stadium.

During Storm Barra, the marquee was torn open by the winds and the decorations on some floats were damaged.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President Niall Kelleher says, were it not for the quick thinking of some committee members, more damage would have been done.

He says people can help in advance of Saturday’s parade.