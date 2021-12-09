Advertisement
News

Thousands of euro worth of damage done to Killarney Christmas floats

Dec 9, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Thousands of euro worth of damage done to Killarney Christmas floats Thousands of euro worth of damage done to Killarney Christmas floats
Share this article

It’ll cost thousands to repair Christmas floats in Killarney which were damaged during Storm Barra.

Some floats, which were to be used in Saturday’s Christmas in Killarney parade, were stored in a marquee on the grounds of Fitzgerald Stadium.

During Storm Barra, the marquee was torn open by the winds and the decorations on some floats were damaged.

Advertisement

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President Niall Kelleher says, were it not for the quick thinking of some committee members, more damage would have been done.

He says people can help in advance of Saturday’s parade.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus