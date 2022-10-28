This year’s Daniel O’Connell School is underway

This year’s Daniel O’Connell School has gotten underway.

It’s running in the Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen today, while tomorrow, the school will be held in Derrynane House, Caherdaniel, the ancestral home of the Liberator, Daniel O’Connell.

The Daniel O'Connell Lecture this year was delivered this morning by former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, in an interview format, conducted by Irish Times columnist, Stephen Collins.

Pre-registration for the events is necessary.

Those who intend to attend the Daniel O’Connell School are advised to pre-register on the website danieloconnellsummerschool.com or by calling 087-7562772.