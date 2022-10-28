Advertisement
This year’s Daniel O’Connell School is underway

Oct 28, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
This year's Daniel O'Connell School is underway
Daniel O'Connell Photo: creative commons - https://snl.no/Daniel_O%27Connell
This year’s Daniel O’Connell School has gotten underway.

It’s running in the Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen today, while tomorrow, the school will be held in Derrynane House, Caherdaniel, the ancestral home of the Liberator, Daniel O’Connell.

The Daniel O'Connell Lecture this year was delivered this morning by former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, in an interview format, conducted by Irish Times columnist, Stephen Collins.

Pre-registration for the events is necessary.

Those who intend to attend the Daniel O’Connell School are advised to pre-register on the website danieloconnellsummerschool.com or by calling 087-7562772.

