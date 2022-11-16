Third man charged with murder of Thomas Dooley in Rath Cemetery last month

A third man has been charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley in Rath Cemetery.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, was fatally stabbed at Rath Cemetery, Tralee, on October 5th.

A man aged in his 20s and a teenage boy were arrested and charged as part of the murder investigation in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two men have already been charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley, and both remain in custody.

20-year-old Thomas Dooley of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, appeared in Tralee District Court this morning charged with the murder of his namesake in Tralee on October 5th at Rath Cemetery.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with assault causing serious harm to Siobhán Dooley.

Arresting garda, Sergeant Ernie Henderson said that Thomas Dooley replied “No comment” when he was charged.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court next Wednesday, November 23rd.

It brings to three the number of people who have been charged with murder – the other two remain in custody pending further court sittings.

The teenage boy arrested yesterday was also due before Tralee District Court this morning, but his solicitor was not present and so the matter has been put back to 2 o’clock this afternoon.