There are just 28 electric vehicle charging points on publicly owned land in Kerry

Dec 15, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
There are just 28 electric vehicle charging points on publicly owned land in Kerry.

The figures were provided to Independent councillor Brendan Cronin. At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, councillor Cronin asked how many electric charging points are available on public owned property in Kerry.

Of the 28 electric car charging points on public lands, 10 are in Tralee, there are four in both Killarney and Listowel and two each in Castleisland, Killorglin, Dingle, Caherciveen and Sneem. These are located on local authority land and Irish Rail stations; there are others located on private lands including hotels and garages.

Cllr Cronin said the number of these charging units is very limited and asked Kerry County Council to write to Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan, to seek proper resources to increase the number of charging stations. Director of Services with Kerry County Council, Charlie O’Sullivan, said the lack of charging stations was a significant challenge, adding the council had previously made submissions to the department on the matter.

He says there are significant costs involved adding while the council is proactive in supporting the roll-out, he says it can’t carry the cost.

Mr O’Sullivan says the energy suppliers need to come to the table as well.

