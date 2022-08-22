The Rose of Tralee televised selections returns to our screens tonight

The Sydney, New York, Louth and Wexford roses are among those who'll feature in the first installment of the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

Daithi O Se is returning to host the televised selections at the Kerry Sports Academy.

Tonight viewers will be introduced to the first cohort of roses with the remaining roses to appear on stage tomorrow night.

Advertisement

Mairéad Brennan, who is representing Sydney, the New York rose, Cathrena Collins, the Louth rose Emma Barry and Joy Quigley, who is representing Wexford are among those who’ll feature in tonight’s show.

Rachael Kane from Paddy Power bookmakers explains who the favourites are: