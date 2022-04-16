Advertisement
The Ring Of Kerry cycle has raised over 17 million euro since the cycle began

Apr 16, 2022 18:04 By radiokerrynews
The Ring Of Kerry cycle has raised over 17 million euro since the cycle began
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in 2022. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
The Ring of Kerry Charity cycle has raised over 17.4 million euro for 160 charities since the cycle began 40 years ago.

This year the event will support Seven charities – including the Ring of Kerry Charity fund, the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ard Cúram Day Care Centre, Banna Rescue, Down Syndrome Kerry, Cúnamh Iveragh and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

This years cycle will take place on July 2nd and will be limited to 8,000 cyclists for health and safety.

Participants can choose to represent and raise money for one charity of their choice and registration is currently open on their website.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s Saturday Supplement, PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Cathal Walsh describes what makes the event special.

 

