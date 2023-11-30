Advertisement
News

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has died

Nov 30, 2023 12:00 By radiokerrynews
The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has died
Shane MacGowan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Share this article

Singer Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65.

He was best known for fronting punk band 'The Pogues.'

Born on Christmas Day in 1957 he will always be remembered with one of the most popular Christmas songs in history.

Advertisement

He was the son of Irish immigrants - his father from Dublin and his mother from Tipperary.

He was known for his drinking habits over the years but he gave his own take on it on the Late Late Show in the year 2000:

Advertisement

His father Maurice paid tribute to him during the same interview:

He spent most of his career with The Pogues but was kicked out of the band - he then started a new band called Shane MacGowan and The Popes.

Advertisement

But within 10 years - he was back with the Pogues.

Shane MacGowan is survived by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke who he married in 2018.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Health watchdog finds South Kerry nursing home promoted restraint-free environment
Advertisement
Council grants permission for construction of 235 new homes in Tralee
Kerry motorists urged to take extra care due to frosty conditions
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster team to face Glasgow warriors announced
Repeat of last year’s InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup final as Killester host Trinity Meteors
racing in Thurles this afternoon
Ronnie O'Sullivan continues UK Championship campaign this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus