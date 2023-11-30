The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has died

Singer Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65.

He was best known for fronting punk band 'The Pogues.'

Born on Christmas Day in 1957 he will always be remembered with one of the most popular Christmas songs in history.

He was the son of Irish immigrants - his father from Dublin and his mother from Tipperary.

He was known for his drinking habits over the years but he gave his own take on it on the Late Late Show in the year 2000:

His father Maurice paid tribute to him during the same interview:

He spent most of his career with The Pogues but was kicked out of the band - he then started a new band called Shane MacGowan and The Popes.

But within 10 years - he was back with the Pogues.

Shane MacGowan is survived by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke who he married in 2018.