 Shannon LNG may proceed with legal action to overturn An Bord Pleanála refusal

The High Court is to consider an attempt by Shannon LNG to overturn An Bord Pleanála’s refusal to grant planning permission for a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Yesterday Mr Justice Richard Humphreys gave permission to the company to proceed.

Shannon LNG wants to build a €650 million LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

This means Shannon LNG, which is a subsidiary of US company New Fortress Energy, may proceed with plans to have the planning body’s decision overturned by means of a judicial review.

It’s understood this does not prevent An Bord Pleanála and other state bodies involved from claiming it’s too late for Shannon LNG from taking this action.

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

Radio Kerry understands that in papers filed with the High Court, Shannon LNG cites a number of reasons for seeking a judicial review including a claim that An Bord Pleanála had “misinterpreted and misapplied” the government’s fracked gas policy.

The Government’s Policy Statement on the Importation of Fracked Gas includes a moratorium on the development of LNG import terminals pending the completion of the review of security of energy supply and states that the Government does not support the importation of fracked gas.