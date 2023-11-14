Advertisement
News

 Shannon LNG may proceed with legal action to overturn An Bord Pleanála refusal

Nov 14, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
 Shannon LNG may proceed with legal action to overturn An Bord Pleanála refusal
Share this article

The High Court is to consider an attempt by Shannon LNG to overturn An Bord Pleanála’s refusal to grant planning permission for a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Yesterday Mr Justice Richard Humphreys gave permission to the company to proceed.

Shannon LNG wants to build a €650 million LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Advertisement

This means Shannon LNG, which is a subsidiary of US company New Fortress Energy, may proceed with plans to have the planning body’s decision overturned by means of a judicial review.

It’s understood this does not prevent An Bord Pleanála and other state bodies involved from claiming it’s too late for Shannon LNG from taking this action.

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry understands that in papers filed with the High Court, Shannon LNG cites a number of reasons for seeking a judicial review including a claim that An Bord Pleanála had “misinterpreted and misapplied” the government’s fracked gas policy.

The Government’s Policy Statement on the Importation of Fracked Gas includes a moratorium on the development of LNG import terminals pending the completion of the review of security of energy supply and states that the Government does not support the importation of fracked gas.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ours to Protect | Meán Scoil an Leith-Triúigh, November 14th 2023
Advertisement
EPA says Kerry County Council need to ensure households are disposing of rubbish correctly
Irish Self-Catering Federation calls for derogation for existing operators of short-term lets
Advertisement

Recommended

EPA says Kerry County Council need to ensure households are disposing of rubbish correctly
Irish Self-Catering Federation calls for derogation for existing operators of short-term lets
Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival 17-19th November, 2023
North Kerry homeowner verbally abused by group of men with lurcher dogs who entered his property
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus