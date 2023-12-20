Tens of millions euro worth of cocaine seized at Foynes Port

There's been a massive drugs seizure at Foynes Port.

Cocaine, believed to be worth tens of millions of euro, has been found on board a cargo ship.

This cargo ship docked into Foynes Pork in Limerick yesterday and was searched by customs officers and gardaí.

Advertisement

They found a “significant” volume of suspected cocaine - understood to be worth in the tens of millions of euro.

The 20 thousand tonne vessel is believed to have been carrying grain as well as the drugs.

The operation is still ongoing and further searches will be carried out this morning.

Advertisement

This is the second major cocaine seizure at sea this year, following the seizure of 157 million euro worth of the drug from the MV Matthew in September.