Ten year wait for house ends with opening of 120 new homes in Tralee

Dec 9, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Ten year wait for house ends with opening of 120 new homes in Tralee
Almost 400 people are being housed in new social homes which were officially opened in Tralee today.

120 new homes were opened by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, this afternoon.

Some houses have already been allocated, including to families who were on the waiting list for over 10 years; the rest will be allocated over the coming weeks;

8 houses were developed at Rahoonane, 30 at Croogorts, a further 21 are located in Cluain na Géise, Ballyrickard and 61 were built in Cluain Láir, Lohercannon.

Minister Norma Foley says it's a significant day for Tralee.

 

