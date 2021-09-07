Advertisement
Temporary pause of walk-in COVID testing in Tralee

Sep 7, 2021 21:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Walk-in testing at the Tralee COVID-19 screening centre has been temporary paused.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says demand for tests at the Ballymullen Barracks centre has been significant in recent weeks, leading to long waiting times for walk-ins.

They took the decision to temporarily suspend walk-in testing, to manage the demand for appointments and continue to offer timely and efficient testing by appointment.

Any member of the public can still book an appointment at the centre via hse.ie.

Anyone with an existing appointment is advised to attend at the scheduled time.

To book a test click here

