Temporary crane erected on Skellig Michael swept into sea

A temporary crane erected to facilitate the delivery of materials for works being carried out on Skellig Michael is believed to have been swept into sea.

Works were carried out after the UNESCO World Heritage Site was temporarily closed to visitors for during the summer due to a rockfall.

The Office of Public Works temporarily shut the ancient monastic site, Skellig Michael, to visitors in June after a large rock tumbled onto a walkway.

Advertisement

Safety decking was installed to protect visitors to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, due to significant concerns over rockfalls on the island off the Iveragh Peninsula.

The OPW, which is responsible for Sceilg Mhichíl, says the temporary crane was to lift heavy materials used during the works.

It says as of December 7th the crane was no longer in place, saying this is most likely due to the impact of sea swell.

Advertisement

It adds the crane had been due to be dismantled and stored before the end of the 2022 works season, but this wasn’t possible due to the sudden onset of adverse weather.

The OPW doesn’t anticipate any implications for cost or for delivery of the works programme, which will recommence during the 2023 season.