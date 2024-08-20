Advertisement
News

Temporary changes to security screening at Kerry Airport come into effect from 1st September

Aug 20, 2024 13:45 By radiokerrynews
Temporary changes to security screening at Kerry Airport come into effect from 1st September
Share this article

Temporary changes to the security screening rules at Kerry Airport are coming into effect on the 1st September.

The temporary changes concern liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGS), so only containers of 100ml or fewer can be brought through security.

These can stay inside your cabin bag and there are no restrictions on the number of containers or type of liquids, aerosols and gels, provided they are not dangerous.

Advertisement

They do not have to be in a plastic bag.

Containers over 100ml can be used for baby foods, baby milk, medicines or special dietary requirements, but these must be presented to screening staff.

Kerry Airport expects to resume allowing all liquids, aerosols and gels to remain inside cabin baggage at some stage in 2025.

Advertisement

All other LAGS in containers over 100ml, aside from baby foods, baby milk, medicines or special dietary requirements, will be rejected and you will be asked to surrender them at the screening point for disposal.

LAGS over 100ml, which are not baby foods, baby milk, medicines or for special dietary requirements, must be packed into your hold baggage or else not brought.

The screening equipment itself is not in question and the European Commission are not acting on any new threat information, but rather they are responding as a precautionary measure to a temporary technical issue that has been identified.

Advertisement

Kerry Airport Security Manager Tom O’Driscoll explaining more:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry venues named in a top civil ceremony venues list by SaveMyDay.ie
Advertisement
Tributes paid to young man who died in Ballyheigue crash
Two Kerry festivals receive funding under Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme
Advertisement

Recommended

Two Kerry festivals receive funding under Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme
RSA offering free child car seat checking service in Kerry
Two Kerry venues named in a top civil ceremony venues list by SaveMyDay.ie
Tributes paid to young man who died in Ballyheigue crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus