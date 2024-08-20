Temporary changes to the security screening rules at Kerry Airport are coming into effect on the 1st September.

The temporary changes concern liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGS), so only containers of 100ml or fewer can be brought through security.

These can stay inside your cabin bag and there are no restrictions on the number of containers or type of liquids, aerosols and gels, provided they are not dangerous.

Advertisement

They do not have to be in a plastic bag.

Containers over 100ml can be used for baby foods, baby milk, medicines or special dietary requirements, but these must be presented to screening staff.

Kerry Airport expects to resume allowing all liquids, aerosols and gels to remain inside cabin baggage at some stage in 2025.

Advertisement

All other LAGS in containers over 100ml, aside from baby foods, baby milk, medicines or special dietary requirements, will be rejected and you will be asked to surrender them at the screening point for disposal.

LAGS over 100ml, which are not baby foods, baby milk, medicines or for special dietary requirements, must be packed into your hold baggage or else not brought.

The screening equipment itself is not in question and the European Commission are not acting on any new threat information, but rather they are responding as a precautionary measure to a temporary technical issue that has been identified.

Advertisement

Kerry Airport Security Manager Tom O’Driscoll explaining more: