Teenager who died North Kerry collision named locally

Oct 9, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Teenager who died North Kerry collision named locally
The teenager who died collision in North Kerry at the weekend has been named locally.

Joseph Nelligan, who was aged in his late teens, from Toureenmacauliffe, Tournafulla, Co Limerick died following the collision on the R555 at Duagh village on Saturday night.

Gardaí renewed their appeal for witnesses today.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday night, particularly drivers with dash-cam footage, to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

