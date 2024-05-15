Advertisement
News

Teenager missing from Listowel found safe and well

May 15, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrynews
A teenager missing from Listowel has been found safe and well.

17-year-old Lauryn Linehan had been missing since last Saturday.

An Garda Síochána have thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

