A road in Tralee remains closed this morning, following a collision involving a pedestrian and a car overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on Brewery Road in Tralee, shortly after 1 o’clock, this morning.

The pedestrian, a man in his teens, was later taken to University Hospital Kerry to receive treatment for his injuries.

A technical examination of the scene is scheduled to take place this morning.