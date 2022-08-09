Advertisement
News

Teenager due to appeared in court in connection with assault of woman in Tralee

Aug 9, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
A teenager is due to appeared in court this evening in connection with an assault of a woman in Tralee on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the Ballymullen area of Tralee between 11pm and midnight on Sunday night.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s reported the woman had to flee to the roof of a building to escape the attack and was rescued from the roof by the emergency services.

Two men were arrested in connection to the incident and held in Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man in his 20s has been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The second man, aged in his late teens, has been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 6pm this evening.

 

