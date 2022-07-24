Teenager dies in North Kerry crash

A teenager has died in a crash near Listowel.

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 2.40 this afternoon in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of the town.

Gardaí say a car collided with a roadside tree.

The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man's body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place.

Two passengers in the car were also brought to UHK; their injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The R555 road is closed in Ballinruddery as garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.