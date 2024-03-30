Teenager charged following cannabis seizure in Kerry

A teenager has been charged following the seizure of €88,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Kerry.

The drugs were recovered following a search in Listowel on Thursday afternoon.

The operation involved Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

Advertisement

A man aged in his late teens was arrested and detained at a Garda Station in Kerry.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing