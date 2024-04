A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with a cannabis seizure of over €80,000 in North Kerry.

18-year-old Stephen Dillon of 100 Feale Drive, Listowel appeared before a sitting of Listowel District Court.

He’s charged with the possession of drugs for sale of supply and the unlawful possession of drugs on March 28th at Feale Drive, Listowel.

He is due to reappear before Listowel District Court again on May 2nd.