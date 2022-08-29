Advertisement
Teenager accused of stabbing remanded in custody

Aug 29, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
A teenager who has been charged with stabbing a young woman in Tralee has been further remanded in custody.

18-year-old Robert Bily, with an address of 12 Brandon Place, Tralee is charged with assault causing harm, trespass with intent to commit burglary, and possessing a knife at 14 Murphy's Terrace in Ballymullen on August 7th.

Mr Bily appeared before Tralee District Court via video link from Limerick Prison.

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded Mr Bily in custody to appear again by video link before Tralee District Court on September 7th.

 

