TD says opening of section of Macroom bypass is huge opportunity for Kerry

The opening of part of the Macroom bypass is a big opportunity for Kerry for inward investment.

That’s the view of Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin, who welcomed the news that a section of the Macroom bypass will open before Christmas.

The Fine Gael TD will ask the Dáil this week, for an update on when the opening of the Ballyvourney- Ballymakeera section of the bypass will take place.

Deputy Griffin says it’s hoped the new section will open by December 9th, while the €300 million N22 bypass , is anticipated to open fully by the middle of next year.