TD says Kerry children deserve better mental health services

Feb 28, 2024 17:51 By radiokerrynews
TD says Kerry children deserve better mental health services
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Children in Kerry deserve better mental health services and should not have to wait to access them.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

He was speaking ahead of Sinn Féin bringing forward a bill to regulate children’s mental health services.

In 2022, the Maskey Report established that 240 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The vast majority of these cases related to the practices of one junior doctor.

Deputy Daly says children in Kerry can’t wait any longer for the regulation of CAMHS.

He also reiterated his call for the CAMHS compensation scheme to be extended:

 

