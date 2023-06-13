Advertisement
TD says increase in crime shows government failure to invest in Gardaí

Jun 13, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says increased crime in the county, reflects the government's failure to invest in Gardaí.

 

A recent analysis of CSO figures by the Irish Independent, found that over half the stations in Kerry have seen a spike in crime rates on pre-pandemic levels.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, says the figures show a failure to plan and invest in the police service.

 

He believes that Gardaí are overstretched as a result, and unable to help and protect communities.

 

Deputy Daly says the Fine Gael Justice Ministry have been a soft touch on crime, and that the figures should serve as a wake up call to the state, to protect communities.

