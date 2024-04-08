Advertisement
TD says he won't vote for Simon Harris as new Taoiseach as he believes it represents support in government failures

Apr 8, 2024

Apr 8, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews

A Kerry TD claims a vote for the new Fine Gael leader as Taoiseach, is a vote in the government’s failures.

Independent deputy, Michael Healy-Rae, says while he wishes Simon Harris well, he will not be supporting him for the role.

He believes the present government is anti-rural, while he claims it has also made it difficult for small businesses and young people in Ireland.

Deputy Healy-Rae says no approach was made to him from, or on behalf of Simon Harris for support to become Taoiseach.

Meanwhile, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says if after the next general election, he has an opportunity to become part of the new government, he will take that opportunity.

