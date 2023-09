A Kerry TD believes farm leaders were 'wrong not to attend' yesterday's meeting with the Agriculture Minister.

The Irish Farmers' Association was meant to talk to Charlie McConalogue about new changes to nitrogen limits but boycotted the meeting instead.

It held a picket with four other groups outside the Department of Agriculture, over plans to force farmers to reduce their herd numbers or get extra land.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says they should have gone into the talks.