TD says community service must prioritised under new Garda control system

A Kerry TD has called for the new Garda control centre system to put community service first.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly, says under the changes, calls for Kerry will be handled through Cork City.

He says a number of people in rural parts of the county have attempted to phone their local station, and were put through to the centralised control centre (in Cork).

Deputy Daly believes the use of technology to maximise resources is a must; however, it must not compromise the strength of local Garda stations.

The Sinn Féin TD says the new system will need time to bed in, but community service must be at its core.