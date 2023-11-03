TD rejects claims of hypocrisy for attacking Govt policy while accepting state payments to accommodate refugees

A Kerry TD has rejected claims of hypocrisy for criticising Government refugee accommodation policy while accepting state payments to house Ukrainians.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae was reacting to the Department of Integration's plans to move 70 people seeking international protection to Killarney.

A Tralee guesthouse operated by a firm owned by Deputy Healy-Rae has received over half-a-million euro for providing such accommodation.

The Kerry TD says he has provided housing for a number of decades and has accommodated different groups of people; Ukrainians are only one small part of that.

This week, Kerry County Council asked the Department of Integration to reconsider its plans to send 70 people seeking international protection to Killarney.

It stated there's a lack of available support services for asylum seekers in the county.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says this controversy underlines the Government's failed housing and health policies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he has consistently called for a cap on the number of refugees and international protection applicants coming to the country.