TD claims HSE failed in attracting nurses to West Kerry Community Hospital

The HSE has failed in attracting nurses to the West Kerry Community Hospital.

That’s according to Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Speaking in the Dáil, he highlighted the case of a 96-year-old woman who had to leave the West Kerry hospital and move to Killarney Community Hospital.

He says this was due to a lack of nursing staff and the availability of beds; 16 beds are closed at the West Kerry Community Hospital due to a lack of staff.

Deputy Griffin says it’s unbelievable an elderly woman has to move over 70kms away to a place where she is facing language barriers:

In response to Deputy Brendan Griffin, Minister for Older People Mary Butler says understands the significant role of the West Kerry Community Hospital.

Minister Butler says there are 34 long-stay residents in the West Kerry facility and it currently has a bed capacity of 46.

She says the HSE plans to increase capacity, once more staff are recruited: