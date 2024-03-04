Advertisement
News

TD calls for government to provide modular emergency accommodation in all parts of Kerry

Mar 4, 2024 13:52 By radiokerrynews
TD calls for government to provide modular emergency accommodation in all parts of Kerry
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

There are calls for the government to provide modular accommodation in all parts of Kerry for anyone seeking emergency accommodation.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly told the Dáil there is no emergency accommodation in west, mid, south, or east Kerry, but only Tralee and Listowel.

Deputy Daly says this does not work for anyone who finds themselves seeking emergency accommodation from other parts of the county, whether because of relationship breakdown or financial circumstances.

Advertisement

He added that the council staff are doing huge work but it is, in effect, only firefighting as the accommodation doesn’t exist, and there’s an over-reliance on private providers.

Deputy Daly says the situation requires purpose-built modular accommodation in all parts of the county.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare principal says the lack of activities for young people in Kerry means they’re being left behind
Advertisement
Man further remanded in custody in relation to serious assault in Banna
One in three people in Kerry think the county's roads must be improved
Advertisement

Recommended

435% rise in journeys made on Kerry Local Link bus services over 5 years
An Bórd Pleanála grants permission for major Tralee development
Barraduff Annual Tractor Vintage & Non-Vintage - Car run this Sunday 10th March
Blood donors wanted at Ballybunion clinic tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus