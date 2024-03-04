There are calls for the government to provide modular accommodation in all parts of Kerry for anyone seeking emergency accommodation.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly told the Dáil there is no emergency accommodation in west, mid, south, or east Kerry, but only Tralee and Listowel.

Deputy Daly says this does not work for anyone who finds themselves seeking emergency accommodation from other parts of the county, whether because of relationship breakdown or financial circumstances.

Advertisement

He added that the council staff are doing huge work but it is, in effect, only firefighting as the accommodation doesn’t exist, and there’s an over-reliance on private providers.

Deputy Daly says the situation requires purpose-built modular accommodation in all parts of the county.