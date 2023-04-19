Advertisement
TD calling on the Housing Minister to explain €1 Billion underspend in affordable housing

Apr 19, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says the government must account for their failure to deliver affordable housing in Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, says no affordable houses have been delivered by the government in the past three years, while their cost rental targets have not been met.

He was speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion on affordable housing, which will be debated in the Dáil this week.

Deputy Daly says the mismanagement of the private rental sector has led to widespread fear for hundreds of renters in Kerry.

He is calling on Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, to explain the €1 Billion underspend in social and affordable homes since 2020.

