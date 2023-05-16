Tax incentives tied in to tenant security could be answer to West Kerry rental issues

Tax-incentives for landlords tied in to tenant security could be the answer to West Kerry’s rental market problems.

That’s according to auctioneer and Dingle Labour Representative Mike Kennedy, who was speaking as property website Daft.ie currently has zero listings for rental properties in the town.

He says enforcement action on short-term lets isn’t the silver bullet it’s made out to be, as the area needs the benefit of the economic activity they bring.

Mike Kennedy says the government should twin tax incentives with long-term guarantees for tenants, such as what was done with holiday home tax breaks back in the early 2000s.