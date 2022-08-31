Advertisement
Tarbert retail and property owners can avail of €100,000 funding

Aug 31, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Tarbert retail and property owners can avail of €100,000 funding
Photo: Pixabay
Retail and property owners in Tarbert can avail of €100,000 funding under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced over €2.6 million in funding for the 26 towns selected; each local authority will receive €100,000.

It can be used by businesses to upgrade their building facades, for artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

Kerry County Council will manage the initiative and will advertising for applications in the coming weeks.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement, while Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel MD, Michael Foley says work on streetscape is needed as we recover economically post-pandemic.

 

