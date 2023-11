Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the official opening of the N22 Macroom Bypass today.

The occasion will mark the completion of the 22 kilometre Ballyvourney to Macroom Road Development.

The final section of the €280 million road improvement scheme is opening to traffic between Ballyvourney and Ballymakeera.

Work on the bypass started in early 2020.

The project has led to reducing travel times between Kerry and Cork.