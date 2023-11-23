Advertisement
News

Taoiseach says it’s important to listen to Killarney residents’ concerns around asylum seekers

Nov 23, 2023 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach says it’s important to listen to Killarney residents’ concerns around asylum seekers
By EU2016 SK - HANDSHAKE 2016-07-14, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56687021
Share this article

The Taoiseach says it’s important to listen to Killarney residents’ concerns around the arrival of international protection applicants.

Local have worries around pressures on services, including access to health care.

Kerry County Council had asked the Department of Integration to reconsider its decision to move the 70 asylum seekers to Killarney because of lack of available support services.

Advertisement

Leo Varadkar says we need to manage these situations better and listen to concerns of the residents.

He notes, however, we can’t close borders.

Advertisement

 

 

The Taoiseach also says we need to process applications for international protection more quickly, and give those granted refugee status the chance to work and build a life here.

Advertisement

Leo Varadkar says 600 deportation orders have already been signed this year for those whose application for international protection failed, the highest for many years.

He acknowledged Kerry has a large number of Ukrainians, at almost 9,000, but this is because Kerry has available accommodation.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry hotel employee of the year announced
Advertisement
Wireless communication expert says no technical reasons for mobile blackspots in Kerry
Peter McVerry Trust responds to reports of antisocial behaviour in Firies
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry hotel employee of the year announced
People encouraged to donate blood in Ballybunion today
Peter McVerry Trust responds to reports of antisocial behaviour in Firies
Shannon Airport win Asia Matters Business Award and nominated for KPMG Property Industry Excellence Award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus