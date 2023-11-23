Taoiseach says it’s important to listen to Killarney residents’ concerns around asylum seekers

The Taoiseach says it’s important to listen to Killarney residents’ concerns around the arrival of international protection applicants.

Local have worries around pressures on services, including access to health care.

Kerry County Council had asked the Department of Integration to reconsider its decision to move the 70 asylum seekers to Killarney because of lack of available support services.

Leo Varadkar says we need to manage these situations better and listen to concerns of the residents.

He notes, however, we can’t close borders.

The Taoiseach also says we need to process applications for international protection more quickly, and give those granted refugee status the chance to work and build a life here.

Leo Varadkar says 600 deportation orders have already been signed this year for those whose application for international protection failed, the highest for many years.

He acknowledged Kerry has a large number of Ukrainians, at almost 9,000, but this is because Kerry has available accommodation.