Taoiseach pays visit to Blasket Islands

Sep 9, 2023 17:24 By radiokerrynews
The Taoiseach paid a visit to the Great Blasket Islands today.

Leo Varadkar and Minister Patrick O’Donovan were visiting to see the ongoing restoration works of the OPW and attended the annual Ceiliúradh an Bhlascaoid.

This is an annual three-day gathering on the history and heritage of the Blasket Islands.

This year the celebration focussed on youth on the island.

Following his visit, the Taoiseach commented that visiting the Great Blasket is like stepping back in time.

He reiterated the importance of the work of the OPW to preserve the area.

