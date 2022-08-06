Taoiseach offers condolences to families of siblings who drowned in Ballybunion

The Taoiseach has offered condolences to the families and friends of a brother and sister who drowned tragically in County Kerry.

50-year-old Dessie Byrne, who is from Lecarrow in Co Roscommon, drowned at the Men's Beach in Ballybunion shortly after 6 o'clock yesterday evening.

His sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson, who was living in Sweden, was discovered in the water shortly afterwards.

It's understood Mr Byrne had heroically gone to the assistance of his sister, who got into difficulty while swimming.