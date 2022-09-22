Tánaiste says we’ll continue to take Ukrainian refugees despite concerns over available services

The Tánaiste says we’ll continue to take Ukrainian refugees, despite concerns there aren’t enough services in place in rural Kerry.

Kerry County Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae says no more Ukrainian refugees should be housed in South Kerry until proper GP and transport services are provided.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he appreciates the concerns, but says it’s a refugee crisis like we’ve never seen before in Ireland, because of a war.

He says it wouldn’t be the right or Christian thing to turn people away now:

The Tánaiste disagrees with environmental groups, who say the findings of the energy security review means there’ll be no private gas storage development in Ireland.

Leo Varadkar says this type of development should be controlled by the State but contracted to private operators.

He says private operators have expertise and capabilities that would benefit the Government: