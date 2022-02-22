Tánaiste publishes terms of reference for Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD today published the terms of reference for the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce, following Government approval for its establishment.

The taskforce will assess the strategic strengths of the Shannon Estuary and examine potential economic opportunities for the area.

The group is expected to provide a final report on the area by October.

In 2020, following the rejection of the Shannon LNG project in the Programme for Government, it was announced a taskforce to create employment in North Kerry would be established.

The establishment of that taskforce was due early last year, a deadline which was delayed several times.

The terms of reference published today reveal that the taskforce will examine sites along the Shannon Estuary, the region's infrastructural and investment needs and specify the actions required from national and local government.

The main goal of the taskforce is to exploit areas of economic potential with the region to be considered for manufacturing, renewable energy, connectivity and tourism opportunities.

Taskforce membership will be selected through an open expression of interest process and will be supported by senior officials from relevant government departments.

Members will not be paid, however will be entitled to travel expenses.

A full report compiled by the taskforce is expected in October of this year.