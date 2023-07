Tánaiste Micheál Martin is in Listowel today.

He and Minister for Education, Norma Foley are officiating at the opening of Ard Chúram Fuchsia Day Care Centre for Dementia this lunchtime.

From 2 o’clock this afternoon, he’ll be at St John's Theatre and The Square, and then he’ll walk up William Street before returning to The Square.

Advertisement

Earlier this morning, the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence visited the greenway in Listowel, as well as Kerry Parents and Friends.