Tánaiste defends meeting UK Conservative peer over Aughinish Alumina takeover

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste has responded to criticism of him holding a meeting about a proposed takeover of Aughinish Alumina.

The meeting was with Greg Barker, a UK Conservative life peer, who was formerly head of a company controlled by the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The Aughinish Alumina plant on the Shannon Estuary in West Limerick is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and is one of the biggest employers in the region.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe held a meeting with Greg Barker at government buildings on March 21st.

A former British government minister, with the title Baron Barker of Battle, Mr Barker is a former chairman of aluminium firm EN+, which is controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

EN+ is also the majority shareholder of Russian aluminium giant, Rusal, which owns Aughinish Alumina.

Greg Barker is now leading a potential deal by a group of non-Russian investors to buy EN+'s European operations from subsidiary, Rusal – this would include Aughinish Alumina.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, American-born British financier and political activist, Bill Browder criticised the Tánaiste and Finance Minister for holding this meeting with Mr Barker.

A spokesperson for the Leo Varadkar, however, has told Radio Kerry News, that the Tánaiste regularly meets with companies investing in Ireland.

The statement says the Government strongly supports the continued operation of Aughinish Alumina, which is an essential part of the European supply chain for aluminium, and an important part of the regional economy.

It adds neither Aughinish Alumina nor its parent company are subject to EU sanctions.