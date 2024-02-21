Tadhg Fleming puts his dad in a giant balloon and scores another media hit

Kerry's most famous social media star has done it again!

Ballymacelligott native Tadhg Fleming has gone viral on social media with a hilarious video, featuring his dad Derry climbing into a giant green balloon.

Tadhg's sister Mary Anne is also featured, and the post has attracted comments and shares from the likes of Harry Potter author JK Rowling and comedian Dara O'Briain.

Tadhg and his family first became famous in 2017, with another hilarious video of them chasing a bat which flew into their kitchen.

He now has his own You Tube channel, and has more than three million followers on Tik Tok.